Jordan Greenway News: Scores in blowout win

Greenway scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Greenway looks to be turning things around with two points over his last two games. The 27-year-old had been held off the scoresheet for the four contests prior to his uptick in scoring. The winger has three goals, three assists, 19 shots on net, 30 hits, 15 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 13 outings. Greenway adds physicality and some defensive work in a third-line role, though his offense is likely to be modest at best.