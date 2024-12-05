Jordan Harris News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

Harris notched an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Harris earned his first point as a Blue Jacket in this contest, assisting on a Cole Sillinger goal in the third period. The 24-year-old Harris has played in six straight games, but he occasionally will sit out for Jack Johnson. Harris has added just nine shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 13 hits, six PIM and a minus-4 rating while averaging a mere 12:17 of ice time per game -- he's in too small of a role to draw much fantasy interest.