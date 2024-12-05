Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Harris headshot

Jordan Harris News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Harris notched an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Harris earned his first point as a Blue Jacket in this contest, assisting on a Cole Sillinger goal in the third period. The 24-year-old Harris has played in six straight games, but he occasionally will sit out for Jack Johnson. Harris has added just nine shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 13 hits, six PIM and a minus-4 rating while averaging a mere 12:17 of ice time per game -- he's in too small of a role to draw much fantasy interest.

Jordan Harris
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now