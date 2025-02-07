Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Harris headshot

Jordan Harris News: Nabs helper in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Harris provided an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Since earning an assist Jan. 4 versus the Blues, Harris has been scratched in 11 of 15 contests. The 24-year-old defenseman has been unable to claim a regular role in the Blue Jackets' lineup, though he often plays when they suit up with seven blueliners. Harris is at four points, 13 shots on net, 19 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 28 appearances.

Jordan Harris
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now