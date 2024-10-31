Jordan Harris News: Part of third-pairing rotation

Harris has no points through six appearances to begin 2024-25.

Harris was scratched in the Blue Jackets' first two games, but he's played on the third pairing in six of the last seven contests. He is likely to remain a rotational option, competing with David Jiricek and Jack Johnson for playing time. Harris has accumulated two shots on goal, four PIM, five hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while averaging just 13:22 of ice time.