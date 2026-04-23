Jordan Kyrou headshot

Jordan Kyrou Injury: Undergoes knee surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Kyrou has undergone a minor knee procedure, the team announced Thursday.

Kyrou completed the regular season with 18 goals and 46 points in 72 outings after finishing each of the previous three regular seasons with over 30 goals and 65 points. He's expected to be fine for training camp.

Jordan Kyrou
St. Louis Blues
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