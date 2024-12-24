Jordan Kyrou News: Adds assist Monday

Kyrou logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Kyrou has seven goals and two assists over 11 contests in December. The 26-year-old winger had gone two games without a point prior to Monday, just the third time all year he's had a multi-game drought. He's up to 29 points, 100 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-6 rating through 36 outings overall.