Jordan Kyrou News: Another multi-point effort

Kyrou scored two goals, took four shots and posted a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Kyrou recorded a multi-point effort for the third game in a row, and the 26-year-old winger has racked up an impressive five goals and three assists over that stretch. The winger seems to have left behind a slow start to this month, as he posted just three points over his first six March outings, and he's heading to the final weeks of the regular season on a hot streak.