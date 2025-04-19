Jordan Kyrou News: Buries power-play goal in loss

Kyrou scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Kyrou ended the regular season with five goals and three assists over the last seven games. The 26-year-old has already started the postseason well with a second-period tally in Game 1. He'll be a key part of the Blues' offense in the first round against the Jets after recording 36 goals and 70 points over 82 regular-season contests.