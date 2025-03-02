Jordan Kyrou News: Contributes power-play assist

Kyrou notched a power-play assist and four PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Kyrou took two trips to the sin bin in the third period, and the Stars cashed in on both power plays. The 26-year-old has five points over his last five contests, but he's also logged eight PIM in that span. The winger is up to 49 points (13 on the power play), 174 shots on net, 38 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 62 appearances this season while playing in a top-six role.