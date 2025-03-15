Jordan Kyrou News: Erupts for hat trick in win

Kyrou scored three goals in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Kyrou stretched the Blues' lead to 3-0 at 12:22 of the second period, though Jake Middleton answered for the Wild 25 seconds later. Kyrou then tallied the last two goals of the game in the third, completing his fifth career hat trick in the process. The winger had been limited to three helpers over seven contests since his last goal Feb. 25 versus the Kraken. For the season, he's at 27 tallies, 53 points, 189 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-13 rating over 67 appearances. Kyrou is on pace to reach the 30-goal and 60-point marks this season.