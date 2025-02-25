Jordan Kyrou News: Finds twine in win

Kyrou scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Kyrou has three goals and two assists over seven outings in February. His goal at 8:04 of the first period opened the scoring Tuesday, setting the tone for a big win by the Blues. The winger is up to 24 tallies, 49 points, 164 shots on net and a plus-12 rating across 59 appearances. He continues to provide strong offense in a top-six role, and 12 of his points have come with the man advantage.