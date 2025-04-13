Jordan Kyrou News: Generates helper Saturday

Kyrou provided an assist, fired five shots on goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Kyrou has three goals and three helpers over six outings in April. The winger helped out on a Colton Parayko tally in the third period. Kyrou is up to 34 goals, 34 assists, 235 shots on net and a plus-22 rating across 81 appearances. It's not quite a career year, but he's had no less than 67 points in any of his last four campaigns, so he's firmly in the group of reliable NHL scorers at 26 years old.