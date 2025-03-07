Jordan Kyrou News: Lends helper in Friday's win

Kyrou provided an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Kyrou has opened March with three helpers over four games, but he's gone five contests without a goal. The 26-year-old winger chipped in on the first of Brayden Schenn's two goals in this games. Kyrou is up to 50 points (24 goals, 26 assists), 180 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-12 rating across 64 appearances in a top-six role this season.