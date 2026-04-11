Jordan Kyrou News: Lights lamp on power play
Kyrou netted a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago.
Kyrou's power-play tally midway through the second period gave the Blues' their second lead of the game, which they would expand upon to secure Saturday's win. Overall, he now has 18 goals, 43 points, 167 shots on net and 26 blocked shots through 69 games this season. Despite taking a step back offensively this season, the 27-year-old winger is salvaging his season with three goals and eight points over his last 11 games. He'll aim to close out the regular season strong before looking ahead to next season in hopes of returning to the 70-point range.
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