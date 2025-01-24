Jordan Kyrou News: Lights lamp Thursday

Kyrou scored his 21st goal of the campaign Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Las Vegas.

Kyrou picked up a drop pass from Dylan Holloway and ripped one past Ilya Samsonov from the right circle to cut Vegas' lead to 2-1 at 10:22 of the opening frame. Kyrou has two goals and two helpers over his last four games, and he's contributed 10 points (five goals, five assists) in as many games in the new year. The right-shot winger is at 21 goals, 42 points and a plus-12 rating while occupying his usual top-line role in addition to a spot on the top power-play unit.