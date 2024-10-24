Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Kyrou News: Logs two apples in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 25, 2024 at 10:31am

Kyrou picked up two assists in a 5-1 victory over Toronto on Thursday.

Kyrou, who hasn't scored a goal since Opening Night (seven games), is still making an impact on the ice with his playmaking. He has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in eight games this season, including three in his last two appearances. Kyrou will be counted on to step up with more offense since Robert Thomas (ankle) is out for at last six weeks. Kyrou won't be able to contribute at the dot or take on Thomas's responsible two-way game. However, Kyrou has averaged 31 goals and 71 points over the last three seasons and needs to take it to another level this season to help the Blues get into the postseason.

