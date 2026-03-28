Jordan Kyrou News: May be warming up after cold season

Kyrou delivered two assists in a 5-1 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Kyrou's season has been largely forgettable -- he has just 39 points in 62 games after putting up at least 67 in four straight seasons. Kyrou may be warming up -- he has four points (two goals, two assists) and six shots in his last four games. It's still hard to trust him, though, so approach activation with caution.