Jordan Kyrou News: May be warming up after cold season
Kyrou delivered two assists in a 5-1 win over Toronto on Saturday.
Kyrou's season has been largely forgettable -- he has just 39 points in 62 games after putting up at least 67 in four straight seasons. Kyrou may be warming up -- he has four points (two goals, two assists) and six shots in his last four games. It's still hard to trust him, though, so approach activation with caution.
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