Jordan Kyrou headshot

Jordan Kyrou News: May be warming up after cold season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Kyrou delivered two assists in a 5-1 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Kyrou's season has been largely forgettable -- he has just 39 points in 62 games after putting up at least 67 in four straight seasons. Kyrou may be warming up -- he has four points (two goals, two assists) and six shots in his last four games. It's still hard to trust him, though, so approach activation with caution.

Jordan Kyrou
St. Louis Blues
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