Jordan Kyrou News: Nets goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Kyrou scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Kyrou's tally at 1:12 of the second period stood as the game-winner. He's picked up the pace since Jan. 10, earning six goals and 10 assists over 13 contests. The 27-year-old has 33 points, 127 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 48 outings this season. The Blues are looking to sell at the trade deadline, and Kyrou's got five more years at an $8.125 million cap hit, which would make him a home-run swing for a contender if a deal is to be made somewhere.

