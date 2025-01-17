Jordan Kyrou News: Nets goal Thursday

Kyrou scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over Calgary.

Kyrou has racked up six goals and four assists over 10 games since the holiday break. The 26-year-old forward stretched the Blues' lead to 3-0 in a strong first period Thursday. Kyrou achieved his fourth straight 20-goal campaign and is on pace to reach the 30-goal mark for the third year in a row. He's at 39 points, 135 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 46 appearances.