Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Kyrou headshot

Jordan Kyrou News: Nets goal vs. New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 9:04am

Kyrou scared a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

Kyrou accounted for all the offense the Blues could muster in Tuesday's defeat. The goal extended his impressive stretch of form, as Kyrou has scored in five consecutive games while riding a six-game point streak. Furthermore, the 26-year-old winger has recorded points in 12 of his last 15 contests dating back to mid-November.

Jordan Kyrou
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now