Jordan Kyrou News: Nets goal vs. New Jersey
Kyrou scared a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.
Kyrou accounted for all the offense the Blues could muster in Tuesday's defeat. The goal extended his impressive stretch of form, as Kyrou has scored in five consecutive games while riding a six-game point streak. Furthermore, the 26-year-old winger has recorded points in 12 of his last 15 contests dating back to mid-November.
