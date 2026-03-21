Jordan Kyrou headshot

Jordan Kyrou News: Nets PP goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Kyrou scored a power-play empty-netter in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Kyrou closed out the scoring for the Blues with a backhander at the 19:12 mark of the final frame. This goal snapped Kyrou's five-game goal drought, and with just two points in his last six appearances, it's clear he remains on a cold stretch. Kyrou only has four points (three goals, one assist) in 12 outings after the Olympic break.

Jordan Kyrou
St. Louis Blues
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