Jordan Kyrou News: Nets PP goal Saturday

Kyrou scored a power-play empty-netter in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Kyrou closed out the scoring for the Blues with a backhander at the 19:12 mark of the final frame. This goal snapped Kyrou's five-game goal drought, and with just two points in his last six appearances, it's clear he remains on a cold stretch. Kyrou only has four points (three goals, one assist) in 12 outings after the Olympic break.