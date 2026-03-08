Jordan Kyrou headshot

Jordan Kyrou News: Opens scoring Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Kyrou scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Kyrou ended a four-game point drought with the opening, and ultimately game-winning, tally at 4:22 of the second period. The winger, who was the subject of trade rumors but ended up staying put with the Blues, is filling a middle-six role currently. He's up to 15 goals, 34 points, 137 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 53 appearances. Kyrou had posted at least 67 points in each of the last four seasons, but he'll come up well short of that number in 2025-26.

Jordan Kyrou
St. Louis Blues
