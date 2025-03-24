Jordan Kyrou News: Reaches 30-goal mark

Kyrou scored a goal and tallied two shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 win over Nashville.

Kyrou tallied the opening goal of the game just over 12 minutes into the first period. With his goal Sunday, Kyrou becomes only one of 14 players across the league to tally both 30 or more goals and assists this season. He also used Sunday's contest to extend his point streak to six games where he has 11 points and three multi-point performances. Overall, Kyrou has 30 goals, 31 assists and 202 shots on net in 72 appearances this season. He leads the Blues in points, goals and shots on net. If he can maintain his current momentum down the stretch, he should contend for the 70-point mark for the third time in the past four seasons. Kyrou is a must-start in all league formats for the fantasy playoffs.