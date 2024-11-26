Jordan Kyrou News: Scores again Monday

Kyrou scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Kyrou has two goals over his last three games. He previous went six contests without a tally, but he picked up five assists in that span to stay productive. The 26-year-old winger is up to 19 points, 66 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-2 rating over 23 appearances this season. His offense is as steady as ever, and a little extra physicality helps round out his stat line for fantasy.