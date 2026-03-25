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Jordan Kyrou News: Scores empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Kyrou scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Kyrou closed out the scoring for the Blues with an empty-netter in the final minute of the game, and now he's scored in back-to-back games since doing so in February. Kyrou has been limited to 60 appearances this season after missing time in November (one game due to a coach's decision) and December (nine games due to a lower-body injury), but his overall numbers have decreased markedly compared to recent years. He remains productive, but he's nowhere near his 2024-25 numbers, when he posted 70 points across 82 regular-season contests.

Jordan Kyrou
St. Louis Blues
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