Jordan Kyrou News: Scores empty-netter
Kyrou scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.
Kyrou closed out the scoring for the Blues with an empty-netter in the final minute of the game, and now he's scored in back-to-back games since doing so in February. Kyrou has been limited to 60 appearances this season after missing time in November (one game due to a coach's decision) and December (nine games due to a lower-body injury), but his overall numbers have decreased markedly compared to recent years. He remains productive, but he's nowhere near his 2024-25 numbers, when he posted 70 points across 82 regular-season contests.
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