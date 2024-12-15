Jordan Kyrou News: Scores lone goal in overtime loss

Kyrou scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars.

Kyrou has scored in three straight games and has five goals and an assist over six outings in December. The 26-year-old winger seems to be adjusting well to head coach Jim Montgomery's system. Kyrou is up to 12 tallies, 26 points, 89 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating over 31 appearances this season.