Jordan Kyrou News: Scores power-play goal

Kyrou scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.

Kyrou has been one of the Blues' most productive players in recent weeks, and he extended that solid stretch with another strong showing Tuesday. He's scored in three of his last four games, tallying five points in that stretch, but his sizzling run dates back to December. Since the beginning of that month, Kyrou has registered 16 points (11 goals, five helpers) in his last 17 contests.