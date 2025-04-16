Jordan Kyrou News: Scores two goals Tuesday

Kyrou scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Utah.

Kyrou found the back of the net twice in the third period, at the 8:59 and 17:24 marks, respectively, to reach 36 goals on the season. The 26-year-old recorded three multi-point efforts and seven total points (four goals, three assists) over his last six games, so he heads into the Stanley Cup playoffs in a good run of form. On the season. the winger finished with a career-high 36 goals and 70 total points, making the third time over the last four seasons in which he reached the 70-point plateau.