Jordan Kyrou News: Scores vs. Detroit

Kyrou scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Kyrou came through in the clutch for the Blues and scored the equalizer in the final minute of regulation with a snap shot that went past Cam Talbot. It was Kyrou's 32nd goal of the campaign, and the 26-year-old winger has been extremely productive of late. He's cracked the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 appearances, tallying 13 points (eight goals, five helpers) in that span.