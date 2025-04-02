Jordan Kyrou News: Scores vs. Detroit
Kyrou scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Kyrou came through in the clutch for the Blues and scored the equalizer in the final minute of regulation with a snap shot that went past Cam Talbot. It was Kyrou's 32nd goal of the campaign, and the 26-year-old winger has been extremely productive of late. He's cracked the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 appearances, tallying 13 points (eight goals, five helpers) in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now