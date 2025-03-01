Jordan Kyrou News: Slides helper in win

Kyrou managed an assist, seven shots on goal, six hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Kyrou is not one to throw the body around much, so this was an unusual performance, though fantasy managers won't complain. He's earned four points over his last four games as well, though consistency has been a problem over longer stretches. The winger is up to 24 goals, 24 helpers, 173 shots on net, 37 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 61 appearances this season.