Jordan Kyrou News: Slings two assists

Kyrou notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Kyrou has three multi-point efforts and a total of four goals and five assists over nine outings in January. The 26-year-old winger is up to 20 goals, 21 helpers, 11 power-play points, 140 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 48 appearances. Kyrou's a virtual lock for top-six minutes and time on the first power-play unit, and his offense remains steady, though he won't add much non-scoring production.