Jordan Kyrou News: Snags assist Thursday

Kyrou posted an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Kyrou extended his point streak to six games (three goals, three assists) when he set up a Pavel Buchnevich tally in the second period. However, Kyrou saw a season-low 14:29 of ice time Thursday, which could be a concern if his role shrinks in the near future. The 26-year-old has been strong with five goals, 10 assists and 51 shots on net through 17 contests, but his fantasy value is dependent on offense. He's also earned just three power-play points after logging 20-plus points with the man advantage in each of the previous two years.