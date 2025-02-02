Jordan Kyrou News: Tallies in Sunday's win

Kyrou scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 win over Utah.

Kyrou had gone three games without a point, though the Blues were shut out in two of them. That was his longest drought since the end of October. The 26-year-old winger has been mostly consistent in 2024-25, racking up 22 goals, 43 points, 152 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-12 rating over 53 appearances in a top-six role.