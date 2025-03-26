Jordan Kyrou News: Tallies opening goal

Kyrou scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens.

The Blues' winning streak is up to seven games, and Kyrou has been a massive part of that success. He has a point streak equal in length, and he's earned seven goals, five assists, 21 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in that span. For the season, the 26-year-old winger is up to 31 goals, 31 assists, 207 shots on net and a plus-19 rating across 73 contests. Given his recent pace, the 70-point mark is still within reach.