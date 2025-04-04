Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Kyrou headshot

Jordan Kyrou News: Two points in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Kyrou recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Kyrou scored midway through the second period and extended his solid stretch of play in recent weeks, as he's found the back of the net in four of his last six appearances. Kyrou has been one of the most prolific forwards on the Blues roster this season and is up to 33 goals, as well as 32 assists, in 77 contests. He's just four goals away from tying his career-best output in that category, and he might achieve that if he extends his hot streak until the end of the regular season.

Jordan Kyrou
St. Louis Blues
