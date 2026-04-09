Jordan Martinook headshot

Jordan Martinook Injury: Out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 5:10pm

Martinook (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's game against Chicago.

Martinook has 12 goals, 27 points, 35 PIM and 111 hits in 74 outings with Carolina in 2025-26. The Hurricanes are scratching several veteran forwards with the playoffs around the corner, so Martinook might simply be out of the lineup to give him some time off before the postseason.

Jordan Martinook
Carolina Hurricanes
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