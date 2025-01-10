Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Martinook headshot

Jordan Martinook Injury: Undergoing evaluation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Martinook was seen getting X-rays for an undisclosed injury following Friday's game versus the Canucks, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Martinook was held off the scoresheet Friday after posting a three-assist performance in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs. The 32-year-old's status will likely be updated following the analysis of his imaging work. Martinook should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Ducks.

Jordan Martinook
Carolina Hurricanes
