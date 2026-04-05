Jordan Martinook Injury: Won't play Sunday
Martinook (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against Ottawa on Sunday.
With Martinook and Jordan Staal (undisclosed) unavailable for Sunday's matchup, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nicolas Deslauriers will suit up against the Senators. The 33-year-old Martinook has 12 goals, 26 points, 107 shots on net and 111 hits in 73 games this season.
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