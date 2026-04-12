Jordan Martinook News: Adds pair of apples
Martinook distributed two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.
Martinook picked up a secondary helper in the first period before sliding the primary assist on Sean Walker's empty-net goal late in the third. With the pair of apples, Martinook now has 17 assists, 29 points, 107 shots on net, 111 hits and 48 blocked shots through 75 games this season. Despite having a down year offensively, the 33-year-old winger is heating up with four assists and six points over his last seven games. He also provides fantasy managers with consistent category-coverage stats, making him a solid streaming option in deep leagues for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.
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