Jordan Martinook News: Bags helper in loss
Martinook produced an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.
Martinook has two goals and two assists over his last five contests. The 32-year-old winger is up to 17 points, 57 shots on net, 38 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 34 outings this season. He's been a steady depth scorer on the third line and should continue to carry some fantasy value in deeper formats.
