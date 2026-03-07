Jordan Martinook headshot

Jordan Martinook News: Buries goal in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Martinook scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Martinook snapped a 16-game goal drought with the tally. He had six assists and 21 shots on net in that span. The 33-year-old winger is up to eight goals, 21 points, 81 shots on net, 94 hits, 38 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 59 appearances. Martinook would need a strong finish to secure his fourth straight 30-point campaign.

Jordan Martinook
Carolina Hurricanes
