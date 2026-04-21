Jordan Martinook News: Double-OT hero in Game 2
Martinook scored the game-winning goal Monday during the Hurricanes' 3-2 double-overtime victory over the Senators in Game 2 of their first-round series.
The veteran winger had a golden opportunity to win the game in the first OT period, but he got stoned by Linus Ullmark on a penalty shot. Martinook didn't miss when he got another chance to play hero, however, snapping home a shot from the slot with just over six minutes left in the second OT. Martinook has had productive playoff runs before -- he delivered three goals and 12 points in 15 games during the 2023 postseason for Carolina -- and through two games this time around, he's collected one goal, nine shots on net and nine hits in a bottom-six role.
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