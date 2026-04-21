Jordan Martinook headshot

Jordan Martinook News: Double-OT hero in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 7:02am

Martinook scored the game-winning goal Monday during the Hurricanes' 3-2 double-overtime victory over the Senators in Game 2 of their first-round series.

The veteran winger had a golden opportunity to win the game in the first OT period, but he got stoned by Linus Ullmark on a penalty shot. Martinook didn't miss when he got another chance to play hero, however, snapping home a shot from the slot with just over six minutes left in the second OT. Martinook has had productive playoff runs before -- he delivered three goals and 12 points in 15 games during the 2023 postseason for Carolina -- and through two games this time around, he's collected one goal, nine shots on net and nine hits in a bottom-six role.

Jordan Martinook
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Martinook See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Martinook See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
6 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
50 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
201 days ago
NHL Game 2 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Hurricanes Analysis
NHL
NHL Game 2 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Hurricanes Analysis
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
334 days ago
NHL Game 1 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Hurricanes Analysis
NHL
NHL Game 1 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Hurricanes Analysis
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
336 days ago