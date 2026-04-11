Jordan Martinook headshot

Jordan Martinook News: Draws back into lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Martinook (undisclosed) will play Saturday versus Utah, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Martinook missed Thursday's game against Chicago, probably so that he could get some rest ahead of the playoffs. He has 12 goals and 27 points in 74 outings in 2025-26.

Jordan Martinook
Carolina Hurricanes
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