Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Martinook headshot

Jordan Martinook News: Fills empty cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Martinook scored an empty-net goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Martinook has scored in back-to-back games. The third-liner doesn't always make consistent contributions to the offense, but he's at little risk of losing his place in the lineup as a long-time winger for Jordan Staal. Martinook is up to 15 goals, matching his career high, as well as a personal-best 36 points through 79 outings. He's added 112 shots on net, 84 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating.

Jordan Martinook
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now