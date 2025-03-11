Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Martinook headshot

Jordan Martinook News: Four points in last four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Martinook scored a goal in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

It stood as the winner. Martinook pushed the score to 2-0 around the mid-point of the second period when he intercepted a pass in the neutral zone, skated to the right circle and scored on a backhand. Martinook has four points in his last four games (two goals, two assists), and he's also strung up his third consecutive 30-plus point season. That's strong production from a heart-and-soul, bottom-six player who's played 706 career regular-season games.

Jordan Martinook
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now