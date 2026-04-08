Jordan Martinook News: Grabs apple in return

Martinook notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Bruins.

Martinook sat out Sunday versus the Senators due to an undisclosed injury. He was back in his usual third-line spot Tuesday, though he may get additional rest since the Hurricanes have clinched the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. Martinook is at 27 points, 107 shots on net, 111 hits, 47 blocked shots and 35 PIM through 74 outings this season, including four points over his last six contests.