Jordan Martinook headshot

Jordan Martinook News: Nets game winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 9:49pm

Martinook scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Martinook threw the puck toward Andrei Vasilevskiy from a sharp angle in the left circle and it deflected in off Victor Hedman. It stood as the winner. Martinook also delivered two hits, which give him 99 in 63 games. Those hits help -- his 22 points, including nine goals, and 90 shots limit his fantasy value.

Jordan Martinook
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Martinook See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Martinook See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
163 days ago
NHL Game 2 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Hurricanes Analysis
NHL
NHL Game 2 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Hurricanes Analysis
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
296 days ago
NHL Game 1 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Hurricanes Analysis
NHL
NHL Game 1 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Hurricanes Analysis
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
298 days ago
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Thursday, May 8
NHL
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Thursday, May 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
310 days ago