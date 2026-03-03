Jordan Martinook headshot

Jordan Martinook News: Picks up helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Martinook logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Kraken.

Martinook set up Nikolaj Ehlers' goal late in the second period to get the Hurricanes on the board. The 33-year-old Martinook has gone 15 games without a goal, supplying six assists, 18 shots on net, 23 hits and 12 PIM in that span. For the season, he's at 20 points, 75 shots on net, 94 hits, 37 blocked shots and 29 PIM in 57 appearances. That puts the veteran winger at risk of missing the 30-point mark for the first time in four years.

Jordan Martinook
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
