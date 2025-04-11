Jordan Martinook News: Posts career high in points

Martinook scored a goal and put four shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to Washington.

Martinook's goal helped end Carolina's 40-minute scoreless drought Thursday and ultimately helped the Hurricanes force overtime. With the tally, Martinook set a new career high for points in a season with 35, besting his total of 34 from the 2022-23 season. Overall, the 32-year-old winger has 14 goals, 35 points and 111 shots on net in 78 games this season. Thursday's tally also helped him end a four-game scoreless streak and was his first goal since March 23, ending a seven-game drought. While the career high in points is encouraging, it is best to fade Martinook in most fantasy formats.