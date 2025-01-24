Jordan Martinook News: Pots goal in Thursday's win

Martinook scored a goal and added four hits in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Martinook ended his 17-game goal drought with the tally. During that stretch, he had seven assists, six of which had come in the previous seven contests. The veteran winger is up to nine goals, 24 points, 75 shots on net, 60 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 49 appearances. He's seen steady third-line usage this season, serving as a two-way forward with only a little offensive upside.